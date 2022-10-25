- US dollar's reversal from the 149.00 area found support at 147.50.
- The US dollar loses ground on hopes of Fed easing.
- The yen will remain on the defensive on BoJ's dovishness.
The greenback dropped sharply across the board on Tuesday and the USD/JPY retreated from levels right below 149.00 to session lows at 147.50, where the pair has found buyers to attempt to regain the 148.00 level.
US dollar dives on Fed easing hopes
The US dollar plunged in the early US session on Tuesday following downbeat US housing prices and consumer confidence readings. These figures and the disappointing S&P PMI index released on Monday have revived fears that the Federal Reserve might be damaging growth with its radical monetary tightening plan.
Investor’s hopes that the Fed might be open to slowing down its rate hike path over the next months have boosted risk appetite. US stock markets extended gains after a mixed opening, while Treasury yields retreated, weighing on the USD.
Today’s decline gives some respite to the Japanese authorities, which are suspected of having stepped in, two times, attempting to curb yen weakness.
Last week, an alleged intervention by the Bank of Japan and the Ministry of Finance pulled the part from levels close to 152.00 to 146.20 area. The dollar, however, managed to retake more than half of the ground lost over the next couple of days.
A dovish BoJ will keep hurting the yen
In the longer term, the Japanese yen remains weighed by the monetary policy differential, an aspect that might gain relevance over the coming days.
While the Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its ultra-expansive policy on Friday, keeping bond yields near zero, the Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points over the next week. This is highly likely to negative pressure on the JPY.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.97
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|148.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.55
|Daily SMA50
|142.95
|Daily SMA100
|139.15
|Daily SMA200
|130.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.71
|Previous Daily Low
|145.51
|Previous Weekly High
|151.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.19
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
