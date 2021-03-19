The USD/JPY pair trades at the lower end of its weekly range flirting with the post-Fed low at 108.62. The risk is skewed to the downside as yields retreat, according to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik.
See – USD/JPY: BoJ tweaks policies provide no reason to sell the yen – MUFG
Key quotes
“The Bank of Japan expanded the JGB yield target band and dropped the ETF buying target, adding more flexibility to its monetary policy. The BoJ kept the maintained rates at -0.1% and long-term rates at zero but dropped from the policy statement its reference to a 6 trillion yen target for annual purchases of exchange trade funds. Also, it tweaked its stance on letting long-term rates move between -025%/+025%.”
“The USD/JPY pair is at risk of extending its decline in the near-term, according to the 4-hour chart. The risk is skewed to the downside as long as the pair remains below 109.00. Still, the pair will likely continue to depend on US yields behaviour.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.19 as US yields fall off highs
EUR/USD has bounced off 1.19 as US ten-year yields slip below 1.70%, carrying the dollar down with them. EU countries are resuming their usage of AstraZeneca's vaccines after a green light from the European regulator.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3950 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD extends its advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. The greenback is declining as bond bears take a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and tense Sino-American talks.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited
Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed
Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.