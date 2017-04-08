USD/JPY in session highs post-payrolls, near 110.70

USD/JPY in session highs post-payrolls, near 110.70By Pablo Piovano
The greenback is now gathering extra pace on Friday, lifting USD/JPY to the area of daily highs near 110.60 post-US payrolls.
USD/JPY bid on data
The pair moved higher after non-farm payrolls figures showed the US economy created 209K jobs during July vs. 183K initially forecasted albeit down from June’s 231K (revised from 222K).
Further data saw the jobless rate ticking lower to 4.3% and average hourly earnings expanding at a monthly 0.3%, matching consensus.
USD/JPY levels to consider
As of writing the pair is advancing 0.59% at 110.70 and a surpass of 110.92 (10-day sma) would open the door to 110.94 (23.6% Fibo of 114.51-109.84) and then 111.39 (100-day sma). On the other hand, the next support aligns at 109.84 (low Aug.3) seconded by 108.81 (low Jun.14) and finally 108.11 (low Apr.17).
