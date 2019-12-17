USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range near mid-109.00s

- Scepticism over future US-China trade relations benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status.
- Bearish traders further took cues from a sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields.
- A goodish pickup in the USD demand seemed to be the only factor lending some support.
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and oscillated in a narrow trading band, just above mid-109.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's goodish positive move and remained capped below the 109.70-75 region – multi-month tops set earlier this December and retested last Friday.
Despite agreeing on the phase-one trade deal, some scepticism over the future relations between the US and China kept a lid on the recent optimism and benefitted the Japanese yen's safe-haven status.
The prevalent cautious mood triggered a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which further collaborated towards capping any strong follow-through positive move for the major.
Meanwhile, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand seemed to be the only factor lending some support to the major and might help limit any meaningful corrective slide, at least for the time being.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before positioning for some intraday trading opportunities amid absent relevant market-moving US economic releases on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|109.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.94
|Daily SMA50
|108.73
|Daily SMA100
|107.85
|Daily SMA200
|108.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.68
|Previous Daily Low
|109.27
|Previous Weekly High
|109.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.43
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
USD/JPY forms a triangle pattern near the familiar territory. The repeated failures to cross 109.70/75 area and bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) increases the odds of the pair’s fresh declines.