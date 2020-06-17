USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-107.00s

- USD/JPY remains confined in a range for the third straight session on Wednesday.
- Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and capped any meaningful upside.
- Optimism over the Fed’s latest move, downbeat Japanese data helped limit losses.
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price move and remained confined in a narrow range below mid-107.00s through the Asian session.
A combination of diverging factors failed to provide any meaningful impetus and led to a subdued trading action for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. The overnight uptick to near one-week tops quickly ran out of the steam amid fears over a second wave of coronavirus infections and escalating geopolitical tensions in Asia.
Both Indian and China suffered casualties in clashes at a disputed Himalayan border area on Tuesday. Meanwhile, tensions in the Korean peninsula intensified after North Korea blew up a joint liaison office and threatened to send troops to the DMZ. The developments benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and capped the upside for the USD/JPY pair.
The negative factor, to some extent, was offset by the latest optimism over the Fed's announcement to start purchasing a diversified range of investment-grade US corporate bonds. This coupled with the disappointing release of Japanese export data undermined the domestic currency and further collaborated towards limiting the USD/JPY downside.
Preliminary data released this Wednesday showed Japan's exports plunged 28.3% as against a decline of 17.9% expected and -21.9% prior. This marked the 17th straight month of decline in exports and the steepest fall since October 2009, in the aftermath of the global financial crisis (GFC). Adding to this, imports plunged for the 13th month in a row, by 26.2% during the reported month.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts. This will be followed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.29
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|107.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.87
|Daily SMA50
|107.55
|Daily SMA100
|108.16
|Daily SMA200
|108.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.64
|Previous Daily Low
|107.21
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.57
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
