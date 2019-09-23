USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range above mid-107.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • US-China trade pessimism/geopolitical tensions benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status.
  • Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD demand, though did little to impress bears.

The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a 15 pips narrow trading band at the start of a new trading week.
 
The pair stalled last week's corrective slide and once again managed to find some support near mid-107.00s, despite not so encouraging trade-related developments and the prevalent cautious mood. The global risk sentiment took a hit on Friday after the US President Donald Trump said that he is now interested in making a "limited" trade deal with China.

Traders uninspired amid thin liquidity conditions

This was followed by news that China's trade delegation cancelled a visit to the US farms and left the United States earlier than planned, which now seems to have dampened prospects for an interim deal. Adding to this, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East further weighed on investors' sentiment and benefitted the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status.
 
The global flight to safety was further reinforced by a sharp slide in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the US Dollar bulls on the defensive, albeit failed to inspire bearish traders or prompt some fresh selling around the major amid relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of a bank holiday in Japan in observance of Autumnal Equinox Day.
 
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to gain any meaningful traction or continues with its subdued/range-bound price action as the focus now shifts to speeches by influential FOMC policymakers - New York Fed President John Williams and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard - later during the US trading session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.71
Today Daily Change 0.15
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 107.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.11
Daily SMA50 107.11
Daily SMA100 107.95
Daily SMA200 109.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.09
Previous Daily Low 107.53
Previous Weekly High 108.48
Previous Weekly Low 107.48
Previous Monthly High 109.32
Previous Monthly Low 104.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.8
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.48

 

 

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, marginally higher. Forward-looking PMIs for September are set to rock the euro as concerns about a German recession mount. ECB's Draghi speaks later.

GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, little changed. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit. 

USD/JPY holds firmer starting out the week, as the optimistic sentiment for trade talks remains on track. However, the further upside remains capped by falling Treasury yields-led broad USD weakness.

Gold prices fail to portray the recent risk-aversion wave as they remain below near-term resistance-line while taking rounds to $1,513 on early Monday. The geopolitical tension has been the major driving force for markets' immediate risk sentiment off-late.

The US China trade dispute has been the main motif of the global economy for almost two years. The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the IMF and the World Bank have cited its actual and potential risks numerous times.  

