USD/JPY: in minor recovery attempt of initial risk off offers on N.Korean news

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 108.67, down -0.53% on the day, having posted a daily high at 109.29 and low at 108.33.

Yen taking up the bid on the N.Korea missile news

USD/JPY is in the recovery of the dramatic drop from the 109.30's in early Asia that moved on the back of the N.Korean news where by three missiles were fired towards and into Japan's air space.

AUD/JPY: risk off on North Korea sends the cross over a point lower

Risk off took a hold and the yen rallied across the board, in a fickle market place, concerned over a foggy Fed whereby the most recent proposal from the Fed's minutes regarding the balance sheet is under scrutiny as is whether the Fed will indeed be in a position to hike again as early as this December. However, for the session ahead, ears and eyes will be looking out for developments in Japan's response to the N.Korean sittuation while scheduled events elasewhere stay with the US jobs report at the end of this week.

USD/JPY levels

USD/JPY remains within a range between 108 and the 109.30's. 108.13 is the April low, while the July 2016 high at 107.49 comes as next target to the downside. On the flip side, the pair needs to break above 110.00 to be able to gather some upward momentum, "...quite unlikely on the current dollar-negative scenario," argued Valeria Bednarik, chief analyst at FXStreet.