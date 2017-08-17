USD/JPY in a 109.20/111.05 range – UOB

USD/JPY in a 109.20/111.05 range – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
Spot is expected to navigate within a 109.20/111.05 range in the near term, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While we indicated yesterday the 111.05 resistance was “unlikely to be seriously threatened”, the abrupt and rapid drop from a high of 110.94 was clearly not expected. The decline appears to have scope to extend lower towards 109.75 but the next support at 109.40 is unlikely to come into the picture for now. Resistance is at 110.40 followed by 110.70. The 110.94 high is likely ‘safe’ for today”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “USD eased off rapidly without testing the top of the expected 109.20/111.05 consolidation range. We continue to hold a neutral stance for now and expect further choppy trading within the range mentioned above”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.