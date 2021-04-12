USD/JPY: Improving domestic data to limit yen depreciation – CIBC

The Japanese yen has had wind taken out of its sails temporarily but better Q2 domestic data should preclude JPY short accumulation, limiting yen depreciation, as reported by CIBC Capital Markets.
A market increasingly comfortable in discounting broad reflationary dynamics
“Recent JPY performance has proved largely distinct from domestic Japanese data. However, there are positive fundamental signs to consider. Exports have held up well while the return of the headline Tankan to positive territory (large manufacturing sentiment), points towards increasingly supportive GDP dynamics.”
“The long awaited BoJ policy review concluded the need for a formal +/- 25bp range around their long held 0.0% 10-year target threshold. The formalising of the threshold compares with references to “around 0%” previously. However, the operation of the target range may not be totally symmetrical, namely the bank may prove more active towards the top of the range rather than the bottom.”
“The prospect of improving domestic data should prompt JGB yields to remain in the upper quartile of the potential trading band. Such a move should preclude additional JPY short accumulation and allow the JPY to remain roughly steady against the USD into mid-year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, driven by a risk-off mood that favors the safe-haven dollar. Fed Chair Powell said the US economy is at an "inflection point" but urged caution regarding the virus. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.37 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.37 as sterling catches a bid. The UK is reopening non-essential shops and other businesses as its vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down. The dollar is marginally bid amid a risk-off mood.
XAU/USD clings to $1,740 amid firmer US dollar
Gold maintained its dovish stance as the US dollar remained strong. However, the pullback in US Treasury yields offered support to the price. Weaker equities also helped in the price recovery from lower levels.
XRP price rally and Ripple's legal victories could mean settlement with SEC impending
Ripple Labs and its executives scored another victory recently in its ongoing legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC access to the personal banking information of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.