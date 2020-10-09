USD/JPY ignores risk-on mood as sellers attack 106.00

- USD/JPY snaps two-day winning streak after taking a U-turn from 106.10 the previous day.
- Japan’s Overall House Spending, Labor Cash Earnings recover in August.
- Risks cheer hopes of stimulus, expectations of COVID-19 vaccine.
- BOJ’s Kuroda showed optimism as the bank raised economic assessment for around 90% of Japan.
USD/JPY refreshes intraday low to 105.91, down 0.10% intraday, amid the initial hour of Tokyo open on Friday. In doing so, the yen pair part ways from the previous two day’s upside momentum even as the risk-tone remains positive, mainly due to the hopes of the American stimulus.
Trump shifts the side, again!
Having earlier stopped the coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus talks, before cheering the restart with a smaller package, US President Donald Trump is ready to shift towards the large scale bill, per the Bloomberg. The news propels the market’s risk sentiment and weighs on the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
Also weighing on the USD/JPY could be Japan’s August month Overall Household Spending that matched the upbeat forecast of -6.9% versus -7.6% prior. The Asian major’s Labor Cash Earning also recovered beyond -1.5% forecast and previous readouts to -1.3%.
On Thursday, the BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda highlighted the Asian region’s capacity to overcome the pandemic-led economic problems faster. Further to spread market optimism, the BOJ’s economic assessment upwardly revised forecast for eight out of nine Japanese regions.
Amid all these plays, S&P 500 Futures gain over 0.40% whereas Japan’s Nikkei slips four points to 23,643 by the time of writing.
Looking forward, US politics and stimulus headlines will be the key amid a light calendar in Asia. Though, China’s return and Caixin Services PMI may offer intermediate moves.
Technical analysis
Failures to cross the descending trend line from July drag the pair back towards September 30 top near 105.80.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|106.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.42
|Daily SMA50
|105.81
|Daily SMA100
|106.53
|Daily SMA200
|107.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.11
|Previous Daily Low
|105.92
|Previous Weekly High
|105.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.94
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.