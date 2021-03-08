USD/JPY idles in the 108 territory as markets weigh the underlying funda

- USD/JPY meets resistance in the open this week as traders weigh the underlying of the US economy.
- Weekly support is in focus within the heavily bid environment.
After the heavy bid in the greenback at the end of the week's sessions following Federal reserve's Chair Jerome Powell’s comments, the yen is showing some resilience as the mighty dollar gives back a little breathing room to G10-FX to start the week.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 108.40 and better bid from the opening price down at 108.26. The price met a nine-month high after the US nonfarm Payrolls payrolls data on Friday, but the market is weighing whether the reality of the situation doesn't contradict the hype.
US February nonfarm payrolls trounced expectations and January’s data were revised up, but the underlying fact remains that there are still millions of the population permanently out of work.
As lockdowns ease, people fortunate enough to be able to return to their jobs will do so, but many still do not have a job to go back to. A spike in jobs, in the interim, should be expected, but the forward outlook is so much more dubious.
As noted by analysts at ANZ Bank noted, ''most of the job gains came in leisure and hospitality (particularly food services and drinking places) as the COVID infection rate receded,'' given the easing lockdown measures. However, the trade deficit paints a bearish backdrop to the data.
Meanwhile, over the weekend, US President Joe Biden’s $1.9trn stimulus passed the Senate 50-49 and it will go to the House on Tuesday. Overall, the stimulus is twice the size of Obama’s 2008-09 package and the US stock markets will likely find comfort in the balancing act between this and the threat of higher borrowing costs.
USD/JPY technical analysis
as it stands, the price is meeting 4-hour resistance and the daily weekly territory is compelling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Vulnerable to further downside around 0.7700 as greenback bulls get stronger
AUD/USD matches Friday’s closing at weekly open, stays depressed near one-month low. American employment data came in strong, China’s trade figures also impressive. Light calendar keeps risk catalysts, bond moves on the driver’s seat.
Gold regains $1,700 as US Senate passes stimulus
Gold begins the week’s trading on a front-foot while crossing the $1,700 threshold, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. China warns America on Taiwan, Houthi Rebels accept attacks on Saudi oil ports. Risk news will be the key amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD: Bulls running into a wall of resistance
GBP/USD is opening the week at a critical juncture. The monthly chart displays a positively bearish outlook while the 4-hour still has room to move higher to meet key resistance. Bulls take hold of the open while the week's outlook spells a bearish divergence.
Forex Weekly Outlook: US dollar flexes muscles, ECB rate decision eyed
The US economy continues on its path of recovery, with solid PMIs and nonfarm payroll reports. The US dollar is also showing strength, boosted by higher US Treasury yields. This week’s highlights rate decisions from the ECB and Bank of Canada and GDP reports in the eurozone and the UK.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).