USD/JPY hovers at a kissing distance of 147.00, investors’ anxiety soars ahead of US CPI

- USD/JPY oscillates near the 147.00 shore as the risk-off impulse is extremely quiet.
- Fed minutes and the money market have given a green signal for a third consecutive 75 bps rate hike.
- Apart from the US CPI, investors await fresh impetus on BOJ’s intervention plans.
The USD/JPY pair is displaying a lackluster performance in the Asian session as investors are awaiting the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The asset is oscillating in a narrow range of 146.67-146.90 and is expected to continue the rangebound performance. The risk profile is turning quiet amid the absence of volatility in the market.
The US dollar index (DXY) has recovered its morning losses and is attempting to extend its recovery above the day’s high at 113.35. The mighty DXY is expected to remain in the grip of bulls as odds for a fourth consecutive 75 basis points (bps) by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are escalating with sheer momentum. Money market bets indicate that the probability of a 75 bps rate hike announcement is 84%.
Wednesday’s keen-jerk reactions by the DXY were comfortably absorbed by the market participants after the release of the Fed policy minutes. Fed policymakers found favoring the continuation of the current pace of hiking interest rates to achieve the agenda of price stability. Also, reaching the targeted terminal rate and sticking to it for an uncertain period is critical to contain the mounting price pressures.
On the Tokyo front, odds for intervention in the currency market by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) are skyrocketing. The verdict has strengthened as Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday that the government will take decisive action in the FX market if speculative moves are observed in the yen.
He further added that volatility is in the consideration of Japanese officials rather than a specific dollar/yen level.
Well, volatility in the asset cannot be ruled out as escalating anxiety ahead of the US inflation data will explode and wild moves will be witnessed by the market participants.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.78
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|146.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.41
|Daily SMA50
|140.55
|Daily SMA100
|137.58
|Daily SMA200
|129.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.97
|Previous Daily Low
|145.68
|Previous Weekly High
|145.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.53
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
