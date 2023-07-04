USD/JPY hovers around mid-144.00s as yields flag recession, Japan intervention looms

- USD/JPY stays pressured within four-day-old trading range near the highest levels since November 2022.
- Yield curve inversion renews recession fears, allowing US Dollar to lick data-inflicted wounds.
- Japan policymakers show readiness to intervene into money markets to defend Yen.
- Risk catalysts are the key, sluggish session likely amid US holiday.
USD/JPY fades the previous day’s recovery moves around 144.60 amid early Tuesday morning in Europe, suggesting the market’s cautious mood amid the US Independence Day holiday and mixed sentiment.
It’s worth noting that the Yen pair’s latest downbeat performance could be linked to the fears of Japan’s market intervention to defend the domestic currency as it seesaws around the highest levels in eight months. Also challenging the USD/JPY buyers are the fears of recession signaled via the US Treasury bond yields inversion.
Recently, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, he is “keeping in close contact with the US at the vice-ministerial level on FX.” Earlier in the day, the nation’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said that he is communicating with various countries including the US over currencies, per Reuters.
Elsewhere, the inversion between the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields jumped to a fresh high since 1981 and renewed recession woes. “The yield curve briefly inverted to 42-year lows Monday as investors increasingly expect the Fed to raise its benchmark borrowing rates to keep inflation in check,” said Reuters after the US two-year Treasury bond yields dropped to 4.85% while the 10-year counterpart fell to 3.78%. It’s worth noting that both these benchmark yields ended Monday’s trading around 4.93% and 3.86% respectively.
On the other hand, downbeat US data prod US Dollar bulls but sour sentiment allows the greenback to grind higher amid the holiday moves. On Monday, US ISM Manufacturing PMI for June dropped to the lowest level in three years, as well as stayed below the 50.0 level for the seventh consecutive month, as it marked 46.0 figure versus 47.2 expected and 46.9 prior. Further, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for June confirmed 46.3 figure, the lowest in five months, whereas the Construction Spending improved 0.9% MoM for May, versus 0.5% expected and 0.4% previous readouts.
Against this backdrop, S&P500 Futures retreat even as Wall Street managed to post minor gains.
Moving on, the US holiday will restrict immediate USD/JPY moves but the fears of market intervention can check the bullish bias despite hawkish Fed bets, favoring a 0.25% rate hike in July.
Technical analysis
USD/JPY bulls are running out of steam as the lower-high formation around the multi-day peak joins the overbought RSI, as well as a downside break of a three-week-old rising support line, now immediate resistance near 144.70.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.61
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|144.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.91
|Daily SMA50
|139.01
|Daily SMA100
|136.4
|Daily SMA200
|137.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.91
|Previous Daily Low
|143.99
|Previous Weekly High
|145.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.94
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.6650 on a surprise RBA pause
AUD/USD has come under fresh selling pressure and trades below 0.6650 after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 4.10%, disappointing the hawks. The RBA, however, left doors open for further tightening later this year.
USD/JPY stays pressured around 144.50 on Japanese verbal intervention
USD/JPY is trading on the back foot around 144.50 after the Japanese Yen received some respite on the verbal intervention from the country's top currency diplomat Kanda. The downside appears limited amid the BoJ-Fed policy divergence and ahead of key US data.
Gold lacks firm intraday direction, holds steady around $1,920
Gold price lacks any firm intrada direction and oscillates in a narrow band on Tuesday. Subdued US Dollar price action and economic woes lend some support to the XAU/USD. Hawkish central banks continue to act as a headwind and cap gains for the yellow metal.
Bittrex takes a stand against SEC as Coinbase enjoys institutional finance backing
Bittrex has followed on the heels of the Coinbase exchange to file a petition against the US SEC. Like the former, Bittrex wants the court to dismiss allegations by the financial regulator claiming that Bittrex violated multiple securities by failing to register as a registered securities exchange.
Federal Reserve: The ‘dots’ as interest rate anchors
The interest rate projections (‘dots’) of the FOMC members represent a reference point that can help investors and economic agents in general in forming their own interest rate expectations. This can be particularly welcome when the monetary environment is changing swiftly like has been the case over the past two years.