USD/JPY holds weaker below 112.00 handle amid risk-off mood

USD/JPY holds weaker below 112.00 handle amid risk-off moodBy Haresh Menghani
The greenback held weaker against its Japanese counterpart, pushing the USD/JPY pair lower for the third consecutive session.
The pair extended overnight sharp retracement from an important supply zone around mid-112.00s and is currently placed near multi-day lows amid reviving safe-haven demand.
• US Treasury yields drop on North Korea
Assets considered as havens got a boost after N. Korean Foreign minister on Monday described the US President Donald Trump's recent rhetoric as a declaration of war and said Pyongyang has the right to shoot down US planes.
• North Korea boosting defence on east coast - Yonhap
Meanwhile, the market continues to evaluate the latest political development in Japan, where in PM Shinzo Abe announced to dissolve the Parliament on Thursday and called a snap general election, though didn’t give a date.
Against the backdrop of divergence between the Fed and BOJ monetary policy outlooks, investors now look forward to today's speech by the Fed Chair Janet Yellen. Hints about a possible December rate hike move might help the pair to resume with its prior appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
A follow through selling pressure below mid-111.00s could accelerate the fall towards the 111.00 neighborhood before the pair eventually drops to its next support near the 110.70 region.
On the upside, any up-move now seems to confront fresh supply near the 112.00 handle, above which the pair is likely to dart back towards 112.50-55 important supply zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.