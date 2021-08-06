USD/JPY holds steady near weekly tops, remains below 110.00 mark

- USD/JPY edged higher for the third successive day, though lacked any follow-through.
- Rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive of the move.
- COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven JPY and capped gains ahead of the US NFP.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias heading into the European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained below the key 110.00 psychological mark.
The pair built on this week's goodish rebound from the 108.70 area, or the lowest level since late May and edged higher for the third successive session on Friday. Bullish traders took cues from the ongoing move up in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some support to the US dollar. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond prolonged its strong momentum led by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida's hawkish comments and shot back closer to monthly tops.
On Wednesday, Clarida signalled a move to taper bond buying later this year or early 2022 depending on how the labor market fared in the next few months. Clarida further noted that conditions for an interest rate hike could be met in late 2022 and forced investors to bring forward the likely timing of a policy tightening. This, in turn, continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback and provided a modest lift to the USD/JPY pair, though COVID-19 jitters capped the upside.
Investors remain worried that the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery. This was evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets, which benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and kept a lid on any runaway rally for the USD/JPY pair. Market participants also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the US monthly employment details.
The popularly know NFP report is scheduled for release later during the early North American session and is expected to show that the economy added 870K new jobs in July. The unemployment rate is expected to drop to 5.7% from 5.9% in June. Nevertheless, the data will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the next policy move by the Fed. This will drive the greenback in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|109.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.91
|Daily SMA50
|110.11
|Daily SMA100
|109.62
|Daily SMA200
|107.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.79
|Previous Daily Low
|109.4
|Previous Weekly High
|110.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.36
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish impulse eyes 1.1800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1800, renewing weekly bottom ahead of the European open. Firmer Treasury yields back the US dollar amid covid woes, stimulus deadlock. US data keeps tapering tantrums alive amid the pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3950 amid stronger dollar, NFP eyed
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3950 on NFP Friday. US dollar index stays firm above 92.30 on upbeat economic data and Fed’s tapering expectations. Sterling remains unaffected by a mild BOE’s hawkish tilt.
XAU/USD slides toward $1,800 ahead of US job data
Gold sellers attack weekly bottom, extends previous day’s break of key support convergence, now resistance. Covid woes, pre-NFP trading lull and US Senate updates weigh on sentiment.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
Less than half of the early expectations – that is what ADP's private-sector jobs report has pointed to in July. With only 330,000 new positions against 695,000 projected, investors have taken notice and decreased their projections for the official NFP due out on Friday.