USD/JPY holds steady near one-week high, comfortably above mid-113.00s

- USD/JPY climbed to a one-week high on Tuesday and was supported by a combination of factors.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and extended some support to the major.
- Rising Fed rate hike bets, recovering US bond yields benefitted the USD and remained supportive.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a positive bias through the early North American session and was last seen trading around the 113.65-70 region, or a one-week high set earlier this Tuesday.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the USD/JPY pair to build on the previous day's positive move and gain some follow-through traction for the second successive day on Tuesday. Easing concerns about the economic fallout from the new Omicron variant remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on environment. This, in turn, undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and acted as a tailwind for the major.
On the other hand, the US dollar drew some support from rising bets for a faster Fed liftoff and a further recovery in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the markets have been pricing in the possibility for an eventual Fed rate hike move in May 2022 amid worries about stubbornly high inflation. This provided an additional lift to the USD/JPY pair, though the uptick lacked strong bullish conviction.
The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bullish traders, though the lack of follow-through buying warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the US bond yields would play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment should provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|113.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.94
|Daily SMA50
|113.45
|Daily SMA100
|111.68
|Daily SMA200
|110.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.55
|Previous Daily Low
|112.74
|Previous Weekly High
|113.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|112.53
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|112.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|112.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
