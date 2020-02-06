USD/JPY holds steady near 2-week tops, bulls await a move beyond 110.00 mark

- USD/JPY remains well bid for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.
- Diminishing demand for traditional safe-haven assets weighed on the JPY.
- Stronger US data, positive US bond yields continued to underpin the USD.
The USD/JPY pair climbed to over two-week tops in the last hour, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the key 110.00 psychological mark.
A combination of supporting factors helped the pair to quickly reverse an early dip to the 109.70 region and add to this week's positive momentum for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.
USD/JPY supported by a combination of factors
Despite the rising death toll in China, hopes that the economic impact from the outbreak of coronavirus could be limited remained supportive of a further improvement in the global risk sentiment.
Investors' confidence got an additional boost on Wednesday following the news about progress towards finding treatment for the virus, though the World Health Organization played down the reports.
The risk-on flows, as depicted by a bullish trading sentiment around equity markets, continued undermining demand for the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven demand and remained supportive.
On the other hand, the US dollar stood tall near two-month tops on the back of incoming stronger domestic data and the ongoing positive momentum in the US Treasury bond yields.
Wednesday's ADP report showed that the US private-sector employers added 291K new jobs in January, surpassing expectations by a big margin and marking the best level since May 2015.
Adding to this, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI also came in better than market expectations and showed an uptick to 55.5 in January, indicating that the underlying economy remained on solid footing.
Meanwhile, slightly overstretched conditions on hourly charts held investors from placing any further bullish bets as the focus now shifts to Friday's release of the closely watched US jobs report (NFP).
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|109.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.5
|Daily SMA50
|109.22
|Daily SMA100
|108.78
|Daily SMA200
|108.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.85
|Previous Daily Low
|109.3
|Previous Weekly High
|109.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.31
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is battling 1.10 amid Lagarde's speech, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10. ECB' Lagarde said the bank's scope to ease is limited. Germany reported a plunge in Factory Orders. The broader market mood is upbeat as China reduces tariffs.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.30 amid USD strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30 as the US dollar continues benefiting from Wednesday's upbeat figures. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations is weighing on sterling.
Forex Today: China lifts market mood by cutting tariffs, coronavirus fears fade, cryptos climb
Trade: China has announced that it will cut tariffs on imported US goods by half from February 14. Washington reduces levies in Beijing on the same day, as agreed in Phase One of the trade deal. Stock markets are extending their gains, and risk currencies are on the rise.
Gold: Sellers look for entry below 200-bar SMA
Gold prices remain mildly weak to $1,554.70 ahead of the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal recovered from a multi-day low on Wed but failed to extend the pullback beyond a three-day-old resistance line afterward.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.