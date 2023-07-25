USD/JPY holds steady around mid-141.00s, traders seem non-committed ahead of key event risks

- USD/JPY edges higher during the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit lacks follow-through.
- A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven JPY and lends some support to the major.
- Traders now seem reluctant and prefer to wait for this week's key central bank event risks.
The USD/JPY pair builds on the overnight late rebound of around 70-75 pips from the 140.75 area and gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade just above mid-141.00s and remain well within the striking distance of a two-week high touched last Friday.
Despite growing worries about a global economic downturn, hopes for more stimulus continue to boost investors' confidence. In fact, China’s top economic planner - the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) - unveiled new measures on Monday that seek to promote, encourage and spur private investment in some infrastructure sectors. The NDRC added that it will strengthen financing support for private projects. This remains supportive of a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which is seen undermining the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
The JPY is further weighed down by expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its dovish stance at the end of a two-day meeting on Friday. In fact, a government spokesperson said on Monday that Japan's inflation will likely slow to around 1.5% next year when stripping away the effect of one-off factors. Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda, however, said that the recent inflation and wage rises were overshooting expectations and the data available so far supports prospects for an upgrade in the BoJ's inflation forecasts. This holds back traders from placing aggressive directional bets around the USD/JPY pair.
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, consolidates its recent recovery gains from its lowest level since April 2022 touched last week and does little to provide any meaningful impetus to the major. Market participants also seem reluctant and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risks. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce its policy decision on Wednesday and is widely expected to hike rates by 25 bps. Investors, meanwhile, remain sceptic if the US central bank will commit to a more dovish policy stance or stick to its forecast for a 50 bps rate hike by the end of this year.
Hence, the focus will remain glued to the accompanying monetary policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the post-meeting press conference. Investors will look for clues about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. The market attention will then shift to the BoJ monetary policy update on Friday. This, along with important US macro releases, including the Advance Q2 GDP report and the Core PCE Price Index (the FEd's preferred inflation gauge) will help determine the next leg of a direcitonal move for the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.51
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|141.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.76
|Daily SMA50
|140.74
|Daily SMA100
|137.25
|Daily SMA200
|136.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.82
|Previous Daily Low
|140.74
|Previous Weekly High
|141.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.68
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
