USD/JPY holds steady above 115.00 mark, awaits Powell's Senate hearing

- USD/JPY gained some positive traction on Tuesday, albeit lacked bullish conviction.
- The cautious market mood underpinned the safe-haven JPY and acted as a headwind.
- Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and collaborated to cap the upside.
The USD/JPY pair trimmed a part of its modest intraday gains and was last seen trading just a few pips above the daily low, around the 115.20-25 area heading into the European session.
Having defended the key 115.00 psychological mark, the USD/JPY pair attracted some buying during the early part of the trading on Tuesday, though a combination of factors capped the upside. The US dollar struggled to capitalize on the overnight positive move amid retreating US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the cautious market mood benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the major.
That said, the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed might continue to act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the buck. In fact, the money markets have fully priced in the possibility of an eventual Fed lift-off in March and are anticipating four interest rate hikes by the end of 2022. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's nomination hearing, due later during the US session on Tuesday.
Apart from this, the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday will be looked upon for fresh clues on the timing and pace of policy normalisation by the Fed. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/JPY pair. In the meantime, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment might produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|115.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.74
|Daily SMA50
|114.19
|Daily SMA100
|112.83
|Daily SMA200
|111.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.85
|Previous Daily Low
|115.04
|Previous Weekly High
|116.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.95
|Previous Monthly High
|115.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|116.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
