USD/JPY holds steady above 114.00 mark, lacks bullish conviction

- Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and helped USD/JPY to gain some traction.
- Sliding US bond yields held back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and capped the upside.
- The cautious market mood underpinned the safe-haven JPY and also warrants caution for bulls.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias, around the 114.10 region heading into the European session, albeit lacked any follow-through buying.
Having shown resilience below the 114.00 mark, the USD/JPY pair gained some positive traction on Thursday and reversed a part of the previous day's retracement slide from multi-year highs. The prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed acted as a tailwind for the US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the major.
That said, the cautious market mood – amid persistent worries about stubbornly high inflation – benefitted the Japanese yen's relative safe-haven status. Apart from this, retreating US Treasury bond yields held back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair, warranting caution for bullish traders.
Even from a technical perspective, the negative RSI divergence on the daily chart makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims.
This, along with the US bond yields and a scheduled speech by New York Fed President John Williams, will influence the USD and provide some impetus later during the early North American session. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|114.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.85
|Daily SMA50
|112.4
|Daily SMA100
|111.22
|Daily SMA200
|110.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.97
|Previous Daily Low
|113.93
|Previous Weekly High
|114.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|112.73
|Previous Monthly High
|114.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|110.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1300 as US dollar recovers with yields
EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1350, stalling the bounce from 16-month lows, as the US dollar recovers in tandem with the Treasury yields. The market mood remains tepid amid persistent inflation woes and Fed's tightening calls. US Jobless Claims, Fedspeak in focus.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 on Brexit, BOE rate hike concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3500, retreating from weekly highs. The pair consolidates amid a cautious mood, the US dollar bounce and looming Brexit concerns while BOE rate hike expectations keep the downside cushioned.
Gold bulls struggle to find acceptance above descending trend-line
Gold struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains amid some USD buying interest. Retreating US bond yields might help limit losses amid the prevalent cautious mood.
MATIC price to trigger a 25% comeback rally soon
MATIC price shows no directional bias as it hovers above the trading range’s midpoint at $1.8. Investors can expect Polygon to make a 25% move in either direction and face significant barriers.
Central Banks can’t fix the most pressing problems leading to inflation
Energy costs and speculation about the Federal Reserve System (Fed) nominations will lead the news. There is chatter about the US and China getting together to release supplies from their respective strategic reserves.