USD/JPY: holds onto the 110 handle, so far...

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 110.13, down -0.18% on the day, having posted a daily high at 110.38 and low at 110.07.

Despite a negative open in Tokyo and risk sentiment seen through the Antipodeans, the yen is unable to take on the mighty greenback below the 110 handle and remains within familiar grounds seen into the US close.

The markets are concerned over the N.Koren and US relationship unwinding very quickly with the latest threats from the totalitarian state arriving this AM in Asia. The latest is that North Korea is considering a plan to fire missiles at Guam. Also, a spokesman for North Korea's military told KCNA that it would carry out a pre-emptive operation if there were signs of U.S. provocation. This falls in just after President Trump was reported saying overnight, "North Korea best not make any more threats to the US. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Meanwhile, the dollar is supported by the JOLTS data from overnight and the 110 handle has remained in tact so far. For today, we look to the Chinese CPI data as another potential catalyst.

USD/JPY levels

USDJPY: Resistance will arrive at 110.50 and at 110.80/85

Valeria Bednarik, chief analyst at FXStreet explained that the technical readings in the 4 hours chart support a decline as the 100 SMA extended its slide above the current level, now around 111.10, while the Momentum indicator entered bearish territory with a strong bearish slope and the RSI indicator resumed its slide after failing to surpass its mid-line, currently at 46.