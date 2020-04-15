USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains above 107.00 amid broad US dollar strength

- USD/JPY extends Wednesday’s pullback from the early-month low.
- Risk aversion keeps the US dollar on the front foot.
- US data, virus updates fail to support US President Donald Trump’s upbeat claims.
- US Jobless Claims, coronavirus news in focus.
USD/JPY remains mildly positive around 107.50 ahead of Tokyo open on Thursday. The yen pair bounced off two-week low the previous day amid broad US dollar strength, mainly driven by the risk aversion. Traders may now keep eyes on virus updates, US data for further short-term direction.
While there are many catalysts, ranging from downbeat US data to disappointing performance by the markets, behind the greenback’s latest strength, the surge in the coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities seems to be the key.
With the US death toll setting the single-day record increase of 2,371 to 30,817 as per Reuters, the pandemic figures parted ways from the earlier pullback and renewed the risk aversion.
Not only the surge in fatalities, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) warning of the global recession in 2020, due to the epidemic, also weighed on the risk-tone.
Further to support the market’s rush for risk-safety could be disappointing US data led by a record drop in the Retail Sales.
While portraying the risk, US Treasury yields and Wall Street marked losses by the end of Wednesday in the US while stock futures linked to the S&P 500 and the DJI30 currently flash near 0.20% loss each.
Although virus updates are likely to remain on the driver’s seat, the US economic calendar will also be important to watch for the near-term direction. The reason could be cited to the weekly Jobless Claims’ recent surge in millions because of the COVID-19.
Read: US Jobless Claims Preview: Facts that retain the ability to move markets
Technical analysis
The pair needs to break a descending trend line from March 25, currently around 107.85, to recall buyers targeting the monthly high near 109.40. On the contrary, a downside break below 106.90 could push the quote further down towards the sub-106.00 area.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|107.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.93
|Daily SMA50
|108.69
|Daily SMA100
|108.95
|Daily SMA200
|108.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.78
|Previous Daily Low
|106.98
|Previous Weekly High
|109.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.21
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays depressed above 0.6300, Aussie employment data in focus
Having turned south from the month’s high the previous day, AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6315 at the start of the Asian session on Thursday. Aussie employment data will be in focus, for now, US statistics, pandemic updates will also be the key.
USD/JPY: Volatility higher and dollar follows suit, testing bear's commitments
USD/JPY is trading on the bid, but way off its highs for the day as bulls test the US dollar bear's commitments as volatility picks up again and US benchmarks hit the skids.
USD gains – Why its unfazed by terrible data
Wednesday’s US economic reports were terrible. Retail sales fell -8.7%, the largest one month decline ever. US fundamentals are terrible but the greenback caught a safe haven bid during the first half of the NY session.
Gold: RSI divergence indicates we could get a pullback
It has been a strange session in the markets. Most of the USD pairs are reversing their recent gains. EUR/USD and GBP/USD have both moved lower and this recent greenback strength had led to some weakness in gold.
WTI under pressure, flirting with 2020 lows
WTI is under heavy pressure trading near multi-year lows as crude oil is at a stone's throw from the 2020 low at the 19.02 level.