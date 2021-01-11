USD/JPY holds gains above 104.00 amid off in Japan, challenges to risks

  • USD/JPY wavers around four-week high as bulls keep the baton.
  • S&P 500 Futures drop 0.20% amid virus woes, chatters over US President Trump’s impeachment.
  • US stimulus hopes favor bulls despite ‘Coming Of Age Day’ off in Japan.

USD/JPY battles the mid-December 2020 high while taking rounds to 104.10/05 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yen pair rises for the fourth consecutive day despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) risks as hopes of the US fiscal stimulus gain momentum.

Nothing matters more than the US stimulus…

With the Democratic victory in the US 2020 elections, not only Americans but global market players also expect faster proceedings towards the much-awaited US aid package. The mood got an additional push after December’s employment data from America, published Friday, marked downbeat prints.

It should, however, be noted that the recent jump in the covid cases and spread of the virus strain initially found in the UK and South Africa question the risks. Also on the negative rise are the US Democratic Party members’ pushes to impeach President Donald Trump on his alleged inciting of the Capitol Hill attacks. Furthermore, the Sino-American tussle and holiday in Japan are extra barriers to the risk-on mood.

That said, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.20% while the US dollar index (DXY) fades the recent corrective pullback. USD/JPY traders should also note that the jump in the US 10-year Treasury yeilds and Wall Street benchmarks could be cited while tracing the quote's latest upside.

Although risk challenges can keep the USD/JPY bulls pressured, increasing odds of the US aid package favor the further upside of the yen pair. It’s worth mentioning that worsening virus conditions in Japan add to the USD/JPY upside hurdles.

Technical analysis

Although a clear break above the two-month-old falling trend line, currently near 103.45, favors USD/JPY bulls, further upside will be challenged by a descending trend line from July 01, at 104.45 now.

Today last price 104.08
Today Daily Change 0.14
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 103.94
 
Daily SMA20 103.46
Daily SMA50 103.99
Daily SMA100 104.74
Daily SMA200 105.93
 
Previous Daily High 104.09
Previous Daily Low 103.6
Previous Weekly High 104.09
Previous Weekly Low 102.59
Previous Monthly High 104.75
Previous Monthly Low 102.88
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

