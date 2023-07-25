USD/JPY holds below the 141.00 mark ahead of FOMC decision

- USD/JPY loses momentum and holds below the 141.00 area in the early Asian session.
- Market anticipated that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would hike rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25–5.50%.
- The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged on Friday.
The USD/JPY pair drops below the 141.00 area after retreating from weekly highs of 141.81 ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting. A 25 basis point (bps) rate hike is expected. However, market participants will keep an eye on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell press conference, which could hint at some clues about the possibility of interest rate guidance for the entire year. The major pair currently trades around 140.94, gaining 0.03% on the day.
About the data, the US Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index increased to 117.0 in July from 110.1 (revised from 109.7), beating the market consensus. The one-year inflation expectation declined to 5.7%. Meanwhile, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index fell 1.7% YoY in May, while the FHFA's House Price Index climbed 0.7% MoM.
That said, the Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate by another quarter-point on Wednesday. It is widely anticipated that the Fed will increase interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25–5.50%. However, investors will take cues from the messaging in the monetary policy statement. A hawkish stance from the Fed could trigger the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
On the Japanese Yen front, the Cabinet Office said that inflation is seen at around 0.7% from 2027 to 2032, while for 2023 is expected at 2.6% and 1.9% in 2024. In terms of economic growth, the GDP figure is seen at 1.3% in 2023 and 1.2% in 2024.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its monetary policy on Friday. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda put an end to speculation of a Yield Control Curve policy change and stated that there was still work to be done before the inflation objective of 2% was reached.
These comments suggest that Japanese policymakers will likely maintain a dovish stance in order to keep inflation above 2% and are expected to keep their monetary policy unchanged on Friday. BoJ officials added that central banks prefer to examine more data before adjusting monetary policy. The monetary policy divergence between the BoJ and Fed might exert pressure on the Japanese Yen against its major rivals and could be a headwind for the USD/JPY pair.
Looking ahead, market players are now closely watching the Fed's monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. This key event could trigger volatility across financial markets. The focus will shift to the BoJ meetings scheduled for Friday. Investors will monitor this development and find opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.93
|Today Daily Change
|-0.55
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|141.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.76
|Daily SMA50
|140.74
|Daily SMA100
|137.25
|Daily SMA200
|136.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.82
|Previous Daily Low
|140.74
|Previous Weekly High
|141.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.68
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
