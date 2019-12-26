USD/JPY holds at near session highs, yen weakest as US stocks score fresh records

- USD/JPY rallied on trade deal optimism and higher yields/US stocks.
- BoJ's Kuroda said that the central bank would ease policy further without hesitation if inflation target under threat.
USD/JPY is trading around the highs of the day in very thin market conditions and precarious price action in the US dollar. The yen is the weakest currency across the board and has dropped from 109.35 to 109.68 vs the greenback on the day.
A record-high US stock market and solid yields, as well as news over the holidays that China is in close talks with the US regarding a signing ceremony with regards to a so-called phase-one deal and markets, remain pegged to the optimism.
US benchmarks print fresh record highs
As such, while markets were closed in Europe, Hong Kong and Australia on Thursday for a holiday, the US benchmarks have risen sharply higher in thin trading conditions in a Santa Claus rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, has climbed 74 points, or 0.26% while the S&P 500 SPX, +0.35% was up about 10 points, or 0.31%, to touch 3,234 after reaching a record intraday high. The Nasdaq COMPwas up 57 points, or 0.6%, after setting a fresh intraday record. If the Nasdaq finishes above 9,000 on Thursday, it will have taken 335 trading days to gain a 1,000 points.
Meanwhile, domestically, the Bank of Japan Governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, said that the central bank would ease policy further without hesitation if the momentum toward its 2% inflation goal came under threat, a sign of his readiness to top up its already massive monetary stimulus.
“Uncertainties over the global economy, including developments in U.S.-China trade negotiations, have eased somewhat,”
Kuroda said.
Still, “the BOJ considers that downside risks regarding the outlook for the global economy remain significant.” Kuroda also said the 13.2 trillion yen ($120 billion) spending package the government has rolled out can help spur growth backed by the BOJ’s powerful easing. We will have a barrage of Japnese data today in Consumer Price Index, Unemployment, retail Trade and Industrial Production.
USD/JPY levels
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief analyst at FXStreet, explains in USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls preparing for a breakout that the pair "retains a bullish technical stance, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is holding well above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading higher at around 109.45 providing immediate support. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart lack directional strength but remain within positive levels, reflecting the lack of volume but also showing no selling interest around."
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|109.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.14
|Daily SMA50
|108.91
|Daily SMA100
|108.01
|Daily SMA200
|108.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.8
|Previous Daily Low
|109.28
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.18
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears five-month high amid broad USD weakness, phase-one optimism
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6950, a level close to the highest since July 26, amid the initial Asian trading session on Friday.
USD/JPY holds at near session highs, yen weakest as US stocks score fresh records
USD/JPY is trading around the highs of the day in very thin market conditions and precarious price action in the US dollar.
Durable goods orders for November are not coal for Christmas
The unforeseen plunge in durable goods orders last month is not a sign that consumers and business executives are pocketing their credit cards for the holiday season.
WTI flashes fresh 14-week top following surprise API draw, geopolitical catalysts
WTI takes the bids to $61.80 by the press time of early Friday morning in Asia. The energy benchmark cheers the nearness to the signing of the phase-one deal between the US and China.
USD/JPY holds at near session highs, yen weakest as US stocks score fresh records
USD/JPY is trading around the highs of the day in very thin market conditions and precarious price action in the US dollar.