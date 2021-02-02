USD/JPY holds above 105.00 as Wall Street rally picks up steam

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY touched its highest level in more than two months above 105.00.
  • Wall Street's main indexes are posting impressive gains.
  • US Dollar Index continues to push higher above 91.00.

The USD/JPY pair extended its rally into the fifth straight day on Tuesday and touched its highest level since November 12 at 105.18. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on a daily basis at 105.10.

Risk flows continue to dominate financial markets

The risk-on market environment and the broad USD strength continue to help USD/JPY push higher. Renewed hopes for additional fiscal stimulus in the US and easing concerns over the retail trading frenzy seem to be allowing Wall Street's main indexes to rise sharply for the second day in a row.

At the moment, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indexes are up 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively, making it difficult for the JPY to find demand as a safe-haven. 

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is trading at its strongest level in two months at 91.25 supported by rising US Treasury bond yields.

Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index in February improved to 51.9 from 50.1 in January and beat the market expectation of 51. On a negative note, the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index slumped to 51.2 in January from 61.3 in December.

On Wednesday, the Jibun Bank Services PMI data will be featured in the Japanese economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.1
Today Daily Change 0.14
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 104.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.84
Daily SMA50 103.83
Daily SMA100 104.4
Daily SMA200 105.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.04
Previous Daily Low 104.61
Previous Weekly High 104.94
Previous Weekly Low 103.56
Previous Monthly High 104.94
Previous Monthly Low 102.59
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.7
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.27
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.55

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD approaches 1.2000 as demand for the greenback persists

EUR/USD approaches 1.2000 as demand for the greenback persists

EUR/USD keeps falling to levels last seen early December. The common currency is struggling amid a slow vaccination drive in the old continent EZ GDP dropped by 0.7%. US stimulus developments boost the dollar.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD hits two-week lows amid stronger US dollar

XAU/USD hits two-week lows amid stronger US dollar

Spot gold (XAU/USD) has been under pressure on Tuesday, slipping from Asia Pacific levels comfortably above the $1850 mark to fresh two-week lows of just under $1830. 

Gold news

Ethereum price touches $1,500 for the first time ever

Ethereum price touches $1,500 for the first time ever

Ethereum price just hit $1,500 flat on Binance for the first time ever. The digital asset was trading inside a tight range between $1,450 and $1,400 before a significant 5% breakout.

Read more

Churchill Capital Corp IV gains by 10.14% as rumors fuel Lucid Motors merger

Churchill Capital Corp IV gains by 10.14% as rumors fuel Lucid Motors merger

NYSE:CCIV continued its meteoric rise as it added a further 10% in after-hours trading. The surge is built upon the speculation of a reverse merger with luxury EV company Lucid Motors. Shares have added over 150% since CCIV and Lucid were first connected.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains

DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures