USD/JPY: Holding in the 107 handle, eyes on Fed speakers

Flows into Treasuries on trade talk concerns following Trump's UN speech supported Yen.

Looking ahead, Fedspeak will be a potential catalyst again.

USD/JPY is trading around 107 the figure within a 20 pips range of between 106.99 and 107.18 following a risk-off session overnight and the pair fell from 107.70 to 107.00.

USD/JPY was following US stock performances on Wall Street whereby investors ran for the exits, pulling into Treasuries on trade talk concerns following Trump's UN speech, as well as poor economic data and fresh impeachment noise as news hot the circuits that US House leadership was planning impeachment proceedings against Trump which was publically confirmed by the time of the Wall Street close - The DJIA lost a total 141.81 points, or 0.5%, to end at 26,806.18 while the benchmark S&P 500 index dropped 25.16 points, or 0.8%, at 2,966.62. The Nasdaq Composite index fell back 118.84 points, or 1.5%, to 7,993.63.

Poor US data sinks risk appetite

Poor US consumer confidence dropped to 125.1 vs the estimated 133.0 and prior that was revised to 134.2. "Although the pullbacks were below expectations, the levels still remain at relatively high post-crisis levels," analysts at Westpac argued.

Meanwhile, as for yields, the US 2-year treasury yields dropped from 1.68% to 1.62%, while the 10's fell from 1.71% to 1.65% as traders bought into bonds. Looking ahead, Fedspeak will be a potential catalyst again with Evans (dovish), George (hawkish dissenter) and Kaplan (slightly hawkish) scheduled to talk as analysts pointed out, adding that markets are pricing 16bp of easing at the 31 October meeting and a terminal rate of 1.06% (vs 1.88% currently).

USD/JPY levels

USD/JPY Overview Today last price 107.16 Today Daily Change 0.09 Today Daily Change % 0.08 Today daily open 107.07 Trends Daily SMA20 107.25 Daily SMA50 107.08 Daily SMA100 107.89 Daily SMA200 109.24 Levels Previous Daily High 107.8 Previous Daily Low 106.96 Previous Weekly High 108.48 Previous Weekly Low 107.48 Previous Monthly High 109.32 Previous Monthly Low 104.45 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.28 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.48 Daily Pivot Point S1 106.76 Daily Pivot Point S2 106.44 Daily Pivot Point S3 105.92 Daily Pivot Point R1 107.59 Daily Pivot Point R2 108.12 Daily Pivot Point R3 108.43



