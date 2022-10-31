- Japanese yen fall on Monday amid higher yields.
- Intervention: can it be sustained?
- USD/JPY with bullish bias in the very short term.
The USD/JPY is rising on Monday for the second day in a row and reached a six-day high at 148.83, before pulling back to the 148.50 area. The yen is among the worst performers even as equity markets in the US decline.
Higher US yields continue to be a key driver in USD/JPY. The US 10-year yield is holding firm above 4.00% while the 2-year approaches 4.50% again.
Intraday, the pair is moving with a bullish bias. The next resistance is seen around 149.10. On the flip side, support levels are 148.25 and 147.80.
Critical days ahead
Economic data released on Monday in the US showed an unexpected decline in the Chicago PMI and also in the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index. Despite the numbers, the greenback remained in positive ground against most currencies. On Tuesday the ISM Manufacturing Index is due.
The FOMC will end its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The Fed is expected to raise the key interest rate by 75 basis points. On Friday, is the Non-farm payrolls report. Those events are likely to keep volatility elevated over the next sessions.
Data released in Japan gave light on the recent intervention from authorities to curb the yen’s weakness. After spending around 20 billion dollars in September, the total in October was above 40 billion. “In total, these interventions represent nearly 6% of its total foreign reserves and so it’s clear that this pace cannot be sustained on a regular basis. Rather, we think the BOJ will continue to intervene sporadically and quietly to try and keep the markets guessing. With the BOJ delivering another dovish hold last Friday, we think USD/JPY remains a buy at current levels”, said analysts at Brown Brother Harriman.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.83
|Today Daily Change
|1.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83
|Today daily open
|147.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.05
|Daily SMA50
|143.88
|Daily SMA100
|139.68
|Daily SMA200
|131.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.86
|Previous Daily Low
|145.98
|Previous Weekly High
|149.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.11
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
