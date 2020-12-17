- US dollar under pressure across the board, DXY at the lowest since April 2018.
- USD/JPY heads for the lowest close since March 9.
The USD/JPY dropped below 103.00 for the first time since March on Thursday and bottomed at 102.86, the lowest level since March. The pair is falling for the third consecutive day amid a weaker US dollar across the board.
Stocks in Wall Street are rising modestly. The Dow Jones rises by 0.39% and the Nasdaq 0.42%. Despite risk appetite, the yen is performing well across the board.
The prospects for more fiscal stimulus in the US helped market sentiment while on the opposite, rising COVID-19 cases continues to be a concern. Economic data in the US showed a resilient housing sector and an unexpected increase in initial jobless claims to the highest level since September.
In Japan, the key event ahead is the central bank meeting on Friday. The most likely scenario is a no change in the monetary policy setting, keeping the rate -10bps and the 10-yr JGB yield target at 0.00%. “We expect the BoJ to extend its emergency lending facilities beyond the current run-off date of 31 March 2021. We expect the yield curve control policy to stay unchanged,” said analysts at Danske Bank.
USD/JPY bearish trend reinforced
From a technical perspective, the negative momentum will remain intact while USD/JPY holds under 103.10. A recovery above could alleviate the pressure. Under 102.85, the next strong support could be seen at 102.50. The downtrend at 105.30 is the critical resistance.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.02
|Today Daily Change
|-0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|103.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.12
|Daily SMA50
|104.56
|Daily SMA100
|105.17
|Daily SMA200
|106.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.92
|Previous Daily Low
|103.26
|Previous Weekly High
|104.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.82
|Previous Monthly High
|105.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3500 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD holds the lower ground above 1.3500 ahead of the UK Retail Sales data, which are seen dropping 4.2% MoM in November. Cooling Brexit deal hopes and broad-based US dollar rebound weigh on the spot.
EUR/USD eases below 1.2150 on dollar bounce, focus on IFO
EUR/USD feels the pull of gravity and slips below 1.2150 on the US dollar's broad-based recovery. The losses could be reversed if the German IFO Expectations Index for December beats estimates.
Gold off lows, looks to regain $1900
Gold is looking to resume its uptrend towards $1900 following the overnight corrective pullback. The progress made by the US lawmakers on the aid package, with a deal likely seen before Christmas, keeps the XAU bulls hopeful.
AUD/USD takes bull breather, slips below 0.7600
AUD/USD slips below 0.7600, correcting lower from a 31-month high of 0.7640 reached on Thursday. The bulls look to have taken a hiatus following a rise from 0.75 to 0.7640 in the previous three trading days.
FX risk rally continues as stimulus prospects grow
Risk appetite remains strong with equities and currencies extending their gains on Thursday. The growing prospect of a stimulus deal in the US and a Brexit agreement in the UK drove investors out of safe have currencies like the US dollar and Japanese Yen.