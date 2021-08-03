USD/JPY hits multi-month lows near 109.00 amid risk aversion

- USD/JPY continues to decline on Wednesday for the straight second day.
- US Dollar Index remains pressurized near 92.00 on mixed economic data, Fed’s dovish outlook.
- The yen gains on its safe-haven appeal despite rising coronavirus cases in Japan.
USD/JPY extends the losses in the initial Asian trading session on Wednesday. The sluggish movement in the US dollar sponsors the lacklustre performance of the pair.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 109.05, down 0.01 % for the day.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals, trades near 92.00 and hovering in the same trading range since the beginning of the August month series.
Fed’s dovish outlook and fears of slowing US economic growth negatively impacts the USD’s valuation. The rapid spread of the Delta variant offset strong corporate results.
As per the latest reports, the COVID-19 hospitalization in the US reached 50k for the first time since February.
The ISM Manufacturing Purchase Manager Index (PMI) came lower at 59.5 in July, whereas the Factory Orders surged 1.5% in June, beating the market consensus of 1%.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen held the ground on its safe-haven appeal as investor’s risk appetite dampens on rising coronavirus infections. The Japanese government imposed a state of emergency in Tokyo until after the Olympics games end on August 8.
Meanwhile, the escalating geopolitical tension in middle-east after a tanker ship in the Gulf of Oman was seized by suspected Iranian gunmen spooked investors. This, in turn, results in the fund flow toward safer yen.
As for now, investors wait for US ADP Employment change to gauge the market sentiment.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.05
|Today Daily Change
|-0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|109.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.04
|Daily SMA50
|110.09
|Daily SMA100
|109.6
|Daily SMA200
|107.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.77
|Previous Daily Low
|109.19
|Previous Weekly High
|110.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.36
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Something for everyone
At first glance, the pair looks to be setting up for a daily bullish continuation. However, the elephant in the room is the bearish daily W-formation and prospects of a firmer greenback. Leaving fundamentals aside, the US dollar is correcting.
GBP/USD: Caution rules as BOE looms
The pair fluctuated accordingly to the market’s sentiment, held between familiar levels. The UK macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce until BOE’s Super Thursday. GBP/USD is neutral in the near-term, unlikely to move far away ahead of BOE.
XAU/USD remains indecisive above $1,800
Gold failed to make a decisive move in either direction on Monday and closed the day virtually unchanged at $1,814. On Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair continues to move up and down in a narrow range as investors wait for the next significant catalyst.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price will quickly drop 45%
Shiba Inu price has trended lower in a descending parallel channel since the May crash, offering only brief opportunities from low probability patterns or setups.
Banking profits jump as government actions minimise losses
Stocks are treading water today, as fears around monetary tightening grow thanks to an overnight rate decision from the RBA. Meanwhile, banking stocks in Europe are gaining ground as government measures help minimise losses.