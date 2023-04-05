USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows under 131.00 after weaker-than-expected ADP report

- US ADP March Private Employment rises by 145K in March, below 200K expected.
- Japanese Yen rises as US yields tumble, USD/JPY at weekly lows testing 131.00.
- Data ahead: US March ISM Service PMI, expected at 54.5.
After moving sideways for hours, the USD/JPY broke to the downside, hitting fresh weekly lows following the release of the US ADP Employment report. The pair is testing the 131.00 area amid a weaker US dollar.
ADP below expectations
The report published by Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed that in March the private sector added 145,000 jobs, below expectations of a 200,000 increase. February’s figures were revised higher from 242,000 to 261,000. On Friday, the Nonfarm Payrolls report is due. Later on Thursday, at 14:00 GMT, the March ISM Service PMI Index will be released.
US yields accelerated the decline after the ADP report, boosting the Japanese Yen across the board. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.30%, and is about to test March lows. The 2-year Treasury yield was at 3.89% and bottomed at 3.75%. The US Dollar Index erased daily gains and fell from 101.70 to 101.50. On Tuesday, the DXY posted the lowest daily close since early February.
The USD/JPY bottomed at 130.97, hitting the lowest level since March 29. As of writing, it is testing the 131.00 zone. A consolidation below would suggest more losses ahead, targeting the next strong support seen at 130.50/60. On the upside, the key resistance is 131.80.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.57
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|131.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.82
|Daily SMA50
|133.01
|Daily SMA100
|133.72
|Daily SMA200
|137.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.17
|Previous Daily Low
|131.52
|Previous Weekly High
|133.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.41
|Previous Monthly High
|137.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 after weak US data
EUR/USD has gained traction and climbed above 1.0950 in the American session on Wednesday. The data published by ADP showed that employment in private sector rose by 145K in March, compared to the market expectation of 200K, and caused the USD to come under pressure.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2500 as USD loses strength
After having dropped toward 1.2450 earlier in the day, GBP/USD has reversed its direction and rose toward 1.2500. The renewed US Dollar weakness following the disappointing ADP employment report helps the pair push higher. Eyes on US ISM Services PMI data.
Gold renews one-year high near $2,030
Gold price has extended its rally and touched its highest level in a year near $2,030 on Wednesday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1% on the day at around 3.3% following the weak employment data, providing a boost to XAU/USD ahead of ISM Services PMI report.
Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai hard fork to have “game-changer” effect, here’s why
Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork has a key Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844 (EIP-4844). Experts in the crypto community are focused on the implementation of the upgrade that reduces transaction cost on the ETH blockchain.
PSNY needs to break above $4 to continue rally
Polestar (PSNY) has a chance of digging itself out of its current predicament based on the current chart setup. Both MACD indicator and the RSI are siding with bulls at the moment.