USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows near 107.00 as Wall Street tumbles

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Safe-haven assets soar as DOW JONES drops almost 2%. 
  • USD/JPY tumbles toward 107.00, suffers the worst slide since mid-August. 

The USD/JPY pair dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 107.16, hitting the lowest level in a week. It remains near the lows, under pressure. 

Stocks and yields tumble, Yen soars 

The DOW JONES is losing almost five hundred points so far on Wednesday, at the lowest since August. Economic reports from the US created more concerns about the state of the economy. The ADP report and the ISM New York came in below expectations. The S&P 500 falls 1.90% and the NASDAQ 1.81%. 

US yields tumbled with the 10-year falling for the fifth-day in-a-row, now under 1.60% at the lowest since September 9. Other safe-haven assets like the Swiss Franc and Gold are sharply higher. The Yen is among the top performers in the market amid fears about global growth.

On Thursday, data from the US service sector is due and could have a large impact on market while on Friday will be the turn of the Non-Farm Payroll report. 

Levels to watch 

If the slide continues, the next support might be seen at 106.95 (last week low) followed by 106.60 (Sep 6 low) and 106.20. On the upside, resistance levels might now lie at 107.55,  107.70 (20-day moving average) and 108.05.

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.19
Today Daily Change -0.56
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 107.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.67
Daily SMA50 107.08
Daily SMA100 107.79
Daily SMA200 109.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.48
Previous Daily Low 107.62
Previous Weekly High 108.18
Previous Weekly Low 106.96
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

