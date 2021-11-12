USD/JPY hits fresh weekly highs near 114.30 as the dollar gains extend

On the yen-side of the equation, investors are digesting the latest draft of the Japanese economic stimulus package , with the JPY bulls little impressed by the lack of details on the size of spending.

Rising inflation also fuels reflation trades, which boosts the sentiment around US Treasury yields, collaborating with the ongoing advance in USD/JPY . The benchmark 10-year US yields are currently trading at 1.57%, up 0.70% on the day.

The renewed upside in the spot could be associated with the relentless appetite of the US dollar bulls, in the face of a hotter Consumer Price Index (CPI), which revived the odds of a Fed rate hike by mid-next year.

USD/JPY is holding higher ground near nine-day tops of 114.31, as the bulls take a breather heading into the European open. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 114.24, up 0.165 on the day, headed for a weekly gain.

