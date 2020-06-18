USD/JPY hits fresh six-day lows and remains under pressure looking at monthly lows

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US yields move lower, US equity prices mixed.
  • USD/JPY heads for the lowest close in a month.

The USD/JPY pair printed a fresh three-day low at 106.66, after a short-lived bounce 107.01 following the beginning of the American session. The Japanese currency is among the best performers on Thursday supported by lower US yields and mixed sentiment across financial markets.

US economic data showed different signs. Initial and continuing jobless claims decline but less than expected while the Philly Fed jumped surprisingly from -43.1 to 27.5. The numbers have practically no impact on the greenback.

Despite falling versus the yen, the US dollar measured by the DXY is up, testing weekly highs near the 97.30 area. Other pairs are also near critical levels: EUR/USD slightly above 1.1200 and GPB/USD near 1.2400, a break lower could strengthen the dollar.

Technical levels

If the bearish pressure persists, the next support in US/DJPY strands at 106.55/60 (June low), followed by 106.35 (April 29 low) that protects the May low at 105.95. On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at 107.10/15 (June 18 high) and then 107.40.

 

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.79
Today Daily Change -0.21
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 107
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.84
Daily SMA50 107.52
Daily SMA100 108.14
Daily SMA200 108.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.44
Previous Daily Low 106.95
Previous Weekly High 109.69
Previous Weekly Low 106.57
Previous Monthly High 108.09
Previous Monthly Low 105.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.14
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.8

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

