USD/JPY hits fresh six-day lows and remains under pressure looking at monthly lows

- US yields move lower, US equity prices mixed.
- USD/JPY heads for the lowest close in a month.
The USD/JPY pair printed a fresh three-day low at 106.66, after a short-lived bounce 107.01 following the beginning of the American session. The Japanese currency is among the best performers on Thursday supported by lower US yields and mixed sentiment across financial markets.
US economic data showed different signs. Initial and continuing jobless claims decline but less than expected while the Philly Fed jumped surprisingly from -43.1 to 27.5. The numbers have practically no impact on the greenback.
Despite falling versus the yen, the US dollar measured by the DXY is up, testing weekly highs near the 97.30 area. Other pairs are also near critical levels: EUR/USD slightly above 1.1200 and GPB/USD near 1.2400, a break lower could strengthen the dollar.
Technical levels
If the bearish pressure persists, the next support in US/DJPY strands at 106.55/60 (June low), followed by 106.35 (April 29 low) that protects the May low at 105.95. On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at 107.10/15 (June 18 high) and then 107.40.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.79
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|107
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.84
|Daily SMA50
|107.52
|Daily SMA100
|108.14
|Daily SMA200
|108.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.44
|Previous Daily Low
|106.95
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.57
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls to 1.2450 after minimal BOE stimulus
GBP/USD dropped toward 1.2450 after the BOE boosted its bond-buying scheme by £100 billion, at the lower bound of expectations, and hinted at a slower pace of purchases. US jobless claims disappointed with an increase of around 1.5 million.
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.1250 as US jobless claims miss
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, consolidating minimal losses. US initial and continuing claims missed expectations while the Philly Fed figure jumped back to positive territory. Coronavirus concerns are weighing on stocks, supporting the dollar.
Gold: Bears challenge 2-week old ascending trend-line, around $1720 level
Gold failed to capitalize on its intraday bullish spike to fresh weekly tops, rather met with some fresh supply and has now dropped to a short-term ascending trend-line support.
Altcoin season just around the corner
The apparent calm in the crypto market hides the importance of the current technical moment. There is hardly any imminent risk in fiduciary value quotations.
WTI extends recovery, clings to strong gains above $38
After closing the first two days in the positive territory, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 0.65% on Wednesday but didn't have a difficult time gaining traction on Thursday. As of writing, the WTI was up 1.9% on a daily basis at $38.40.