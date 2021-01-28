USD/JPY hits fresh monthly highs as widening US/Japan rate differential weighs on the yen

- USD/JPY squeezed out fresh monthly highs at 104.462 in earlier trade.
- US yields have risen, driving an increase in US/Japanese rate differential which has supported USD/JPY.
USD/JPY squeezed out fresh monthly highs at 104.462 in earlier trade, the pair having traded on the front foot for most of the session. A pick up in risk appetite is driving weakness in both USD and JPY versus most of their major G10 counterparts, on account of their status as safe-haven currencies. However, nominal US yields have seen a decent rise on Thursday (US 10-year yields are up more than 4bps to nearly 1.06%), driving an increase in US/Japanese rate differentials that tends to favour flows from JPY into USD, hence supporting the pair. That would explain why JPY has underperformed USD on Thursday, anyway. A slightly better than expected number for December Japanese Retail Sales in the early Asia Pacific session seemed not to have too much of an influence on the price action.
Driving the day
Risk appetite has taken a meaningful turn for the better on Thursday, with US equities having now, for the most part, erased losses incurred on Wednesday in the lead up to the FOMC monetary policy decision event. Not that Wednesday’s downside move was spurred by the Fed, whose ultra-dovish tone ought actually to be interpreted as a risk appetite positive. Rather, Wednesday’s risk-off was a result of a combination of overvaluation fears and short-selling hedge funds being forced to liquidate profitable large-cap stock long positions as speculative retail trader driven mania continued in the likes of GameStop.
The fact that retail brokers have taken action to restrict the ability of retail traders to continue pumping these stocks, thus easing the pressure on hedge funds (and the broader market), is likely helping sentiment take a turn for the better. As of right now, the S&P 500 trades with gains of north of 2.0% on the day and the improvement in risk appetite is being felt in other asset classes too; US bond yields are up (with the wider US/Japan rate differential likely a key factor supporting bond market-sensitive USD/JPY) and safe-haven currencies are generally underperforming.
Market analysts note that another factor driving equity upside on Thursday, and thus hurting demand for the likes of safe-haven JPY, is dip-buying. Looking past all of the retail trader driven speculative mania that has taken place (and dominated the headlines) over the past few days, the major fundamental factors that have supported the record-breaking rally in US stocks from March 2020 lows to current near all-time high levels remain largely unchanged; 1) real yields on US and international debt markets remain at historic lows as a result of ultra-accommodative monetary policy at most major global central banks, meaning TINA remains in place (an acronym meaning There Is No Alternative to investing in equities if you want to get a decent yield) and 2) though facing hiccups, mass vaccination programmes are underway in major developed economies, meaning an aggressive post-pandemic global economic recovery is still very much expected to begin within the next few months.
USD/JPY key levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.27
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|104.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.62
|Daily SMA50
|103.8
|Daily SMA100
|104.44
|Daily SMA200
|105.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.2
|Previous Daily Low
|103.59
|Previous Weekly High
|104.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.33
|Previous Monthly High
|104.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
