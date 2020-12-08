USD/JPY hits fresh daily highs at 104.20, remains below the 20-day SMA

- USD/JPY holds onto modest gains, remains in a small range.
- Dow Jones erases losses and turns positive, US yields slide.
The USD/JPY pair rose to 104.20 during the American session reaching the highest daily level and then pulled back, holding above 104.00. As of writing, it trades at 104.15, up less than ten pips for the day.
A stronger US dollar across the board supported USD/JPY. The DXY is trading near the 91.00 zone, in positive territory. Also, the improvement in risk sentiment weakened the yen. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is at daily highs up by 0.30% and the S&P 500 gains 0.15%.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY continues to consolidate, still within a downtrend line, and holding below the 20-day moving average (104.30).
Following the sharp slide of last Thursday, volatility has constantly been falling. Is it consolidating around 0104.00, without a clear direction. The key short-term support is seen at 103.65/70: a break lower would expose the November low at 103.15.
On the upside, the immediate resistance could be located at 104.30 (203-day moving average) followed by 104.75 (November 24 / December 2 high). An eight-month downtrend line stands at 105.10.
Levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|104.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.39
|Daily SMA50
|104.79
|Daily SMA100
|105.32
|Daily SMA200
|106.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.31
|Previous Daily Low
|103.92
|Previous Weekly High
|104.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.67
|Previous Monthly High
|105.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
