USD/JPY has intensified the leg lower on Thursday and it has now breached the key support at 106.00. Persistent risk aversion and lower yields boost the demand for the yen, Pablo Piovano from FXStreet informs.
Key quotes
“The resumption of the risk aversion in combination with declining US yields is favouring the demand for the safe-haven JPY, always against the broader backdrop of unremitting concerns surrounding the COVID-19.”
“The bearish scenario is set to prevail at least in the short-term horizon, as the greenback could still suffer another interest rate cut by the Fed at the March 17-18 meeting.”
“Occasional rallies in USD/JPY are still seen as selling opportunities and are expected to lose momentum in the 107.60 region ahead of the 200-day SMA at 108.34.”
“Further weakness is therefore expected to materialize when below this key barrier. Looking south, there are no support levels of significance until 105.05.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.13 amid coronavirus fears
EUR/USD has topped 1.13, the highest since July 2019 investors are fleeing to bonds as the coronavirus outbreak continues spreading in the US. Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD tops 1.30 amid USD weakness, Brexit talks
GBP/USD is rising above 1.30 as the dollar falls amid the health crisis. The pound's gains are limited amid acrimony in Brexit talks.
Forex Today: Gold, yen soar, stocks, dollar dive as US coronavirus fears leap, Non-Farm Payrolls eyed
The soggy mood in markets continues as the US admitted it performed only around 500 coronavirus tests and as thousands in New York City have self-quarantined.
Gold climbs to fresh seven-year highs near $1,690
With the number of confirmed coronavirus infections surging globally, heightened worries over a protracted global recession force investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets. The XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,687, a little below the seven-year high.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.