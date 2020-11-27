The USD/JPY pair is trading around 104.00 at the time being, maintaining its bearish stance in the near-term, and poised to extend its decline, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik reports.
Key quotes
“The market mood has remained sour throughout the last couple of days, amid fading optimism about a Brexit trade deal and rising concerns about the pandemic’s effect on the world economies. About this last, AstraZeneca announced late Thursday that it would repeat its vaccine trials, amid mixed results due to mistaken dosage of the experimental antiviral. The news dented further the market’s mood.”
“Japan published November Tokyo inflation figures, which came in worse than anticipated. The annual CPI contracted to -0.7%, while the core annual inflation came in at -0.2%.”
“The 4-hour chart shows that the USD/JPY pair is trading below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining bearish traction after a failed attempt to surpass the 100 SMA. Technical indicators have extended their declines within negative levels, now lacking directional strength but holding around daily lows.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rising toward two-month highs amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading closer to the recent highs of 1.1940 as the dollar resumes its decline. Optimism about the US transition and covid vaccines is weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.33 amid Brexit acrimony
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.33 as both the EU and the UK report difficulties in reaching a Brexit agreement. The thorny issues remain fisheries, governance and setting a level playing field.
XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, just above $1800 mark
Gold continues to find some support ahead of the 200-day SMA, around $1800 mark. A subdued USD demand was seen as a key factor that benefitted the yellow metal. COVID-19 vaccine optimism undermined the safe-haven commodity and capped gains.
Forex Today: Dollar in the red on Black Friday, Brexit and vaccine developments eyed
Markets are edging higher and the dollar is on the back foot as some American traders are set to return from the Thanksgiving holiday. Optimism about a vaccine and the US transition is outweighing the grim virus reality and Brexit uncertainty.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!