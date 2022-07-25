Analysts at MUFG Bank forecast the USD/JPY pair to end the third quarter at 135 and the year at 131.00. However, in the short-term they see the pair likely to rise to 140.
Key Quotes:
“The dollar strengthened across the board as the Fed turned hawkish in response to an unexpected pickup in inflation, while the yen weakened due the divergence in monetary policy in Japan and other countries. The USD/JPY rose to touch 137, with 140 now in view given the Fed's unwaveringly hawkish stance should keep the dollar strong in the near term. However, the possibility of recession in the US could constrain a further widening of the interest rate differential between Japan and the US, which has been driving the USD/JPY's rise. We expect the USD/JPY's current rise to peak in Jul–Sep due to a slowdown in the US economy.”
“The interest rate differential in the intermediate sector, which tends to reflect the near-term outlook for monetary policy, has driven the USD/JPY higher since last year. The current level already looks strained, but we expect a narrowing of interest rate differentials would weigh on the USD/JPY if expectations of a decline US interest rates in anticipation of changes in the US economy becomes the mainstream view.”
“We expect the possibility of government intervention in the forex market to stop the yen from weakening will come into view if the USD/JPY passes 140. The last time Japanese authorities conducted yen-buying intervention was in June 1998, when the USD/JPY was above 140. The USD/JPY has been driven higher by the interest rate differential between Japan and the US. Now that this driver has started to lose momentum, we think growing concerns about intervention should act as an automatic brake on upside when the USD/JPY passes 140.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gives up, trades near 1.0200
The American dollar recovers its poise after Wall Street’s opening, with EUR/USD struggling to retain the 1.0200 threshold. Tepid German data limits gains for the shared currency as investors wait for the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, but remains above 1.2000
GBP/USD peaked at 1.2086 amid risk-on flows, now trading in the 1.2040 price zone. Political turmoil in the UK on pause until early September, when Tories will announce a new Prime Minister.
Gold sellers maintain the pressure
Gold trades in the red at around $1,718. The market’s mood seesawed on Monday, with the dollar moving accordingly. However, volatility was limited amid a scarce macroeconomic calendar and mounting expectations ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision next Wednesday.
Ethereum readies for another reversal ahead of the much-awaited FOMC meeting
ETH is doddering marginally below $1,550 following a few days of stability. The leading smart contracts token had jumped from support roughly at $1,040 in the previous week, and nearly brushed shoulders with $1,700.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!