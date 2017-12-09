USD/JPY: headed to the upper 110's? - Scotiabank

USD/JPY: headed to the upper 110's? - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
In respect to USD/JPY, analysts at Scotiabank explained that stocks are positive and US yields are rising, widening US-Japan 10Y spreads from levels seen late last week.
Key Quotes:
"Positive risk appetite and more adverse spreads is a toxic combination for the JPY. Although geo-political risks remain obvious, the near-term trajectory for the USD looks to be higher."
"USD/JPY short-term technicals: bullish—Strong gains from sub-108 levels yesterday and additional gains today suggest a strong technical rebound to the upper 110s (late Aug high)."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.