USD/JPY: headed to 111.20? - Scotiabank

USD/JPY: headed to 111.20? - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that JPY is soft following an impressive bearish outside reversal off a fresh multi-month high.
Key Quotes:
"The broader tone remains dominant as we note the absence of any material response to the release of stronger than expected retail sales for July. A continued fade of this week’s risk-off move favors near-term weakness in JPY."
"USD/JPY short-term technicals: bullish—USD/JPY completed a key reversal on Tuesday with a bullish outside range.
The lower shadow of Tuesday’s candle is impressive, implying considerable support in the lower-109 to lower-108 area.
USD/JPY has broken above both its short-term MA’s and appears set to push back toward its mid-August high around 111 with risk to the 50 day MA at 111.20."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.