USD/JPY headed to 111 the figure? - Scotiabank

USD/JPY headed to 111 the figure? - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that stronger than expected core machine and machine tool orders provided modest JPY support.
Key Quotes:
JPY appears to be trading in tandem with the 10Y U.S.-Japan yield spread while ignoring fresh post-crisis highs in the 2Y spread. Risk reversals are steady pricing a relatively sizeable premium for protection against JPY strength, matching levels from early August and early September when USDJPY was trading in the 108-110 area.
DMI’s are converging and USDJPY has broken below its 9 day MA (112.64). The 21 day MA (112.11) appears to be providing near-term support.
We highlight the potential for near-term weakness toward 111 around the 100 day MA (111.12) and the 38.2% retracement of the September-October rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.