This was pushing back against the market's interpretation of the minutes for only a 50bp hike where the futures markets were pricing in a 60% chance thereof. Her comments ignited the bullish tinder under the US dollar that was rising 0.12% on the day at 106.78 which has since gone parabolic to print a 107.687 in Tokyo's opening hour.

At the beginning of the North American day, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly crossed the wires and said in an interview with CNN it was way too early to declare victory on inflation and that said either a 50 basis point or a 75 basis points hike would be appropriate.

Meanwhile, equities struggled for direction amid mixed economic data and relatively thin trading volumes while the US dollar marched higher due to hawkish narratives that were ushered into markets again by Fed speakers.

The prospects are that this could stir up some geopolitical angst given the Ukraine crisis. For instance, the West could decide to boycott the gathering, for instance. In an interview with ZDF, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that: “We have to consider very carefully whether we paralyze the entire G20; I don’t advocate that. In my opinion, G20 is too important, also for the developing countries, the emerging countries, that we should let this body be broken by Putin.”

“Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come,” Jokowi, as the president is known, said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait on Thursday. It was the first time the leader of the world’s fourth-most populous nation confirmed both of them were planning to show up at the November summit.

Bloomberg's article circulated the wires as the Tokyo session opened that reported on President Xi Jinping's and Russian leader Vladimir Putin's plans to attend a Group of 20 summit in the resort island of Bali later this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said.

USD/JPY has rallied to fresh session highs on Friday in the Tokyo open as news dropped that could stir a geopolitical risk-off scene among financial markets in the days ahead. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading 0.11% higher with the price reaching a fresh 107.687 high, rallying from 107.467.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.