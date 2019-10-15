USD/JPY has more room to rise after the recent advance – Confluence Detector

USD/JPY has risen as the US and China reached a trade truce. Can it continue higher? The technical levels show that the path of least resistance is to the upside.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that USD/JPY has significant support at 107.93, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the Simple Moving Average 100-1h, the SMA 5-one-day, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month.
Even stronger support awaits at 107.47, which is the confluence of the Bollinger Band 4h-Lower, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, the SMA 200-4h, the SMA 200-1h, and the SMA 50-4h.
Looking up, resistance is considerably weaker. At 108.38, there is a dense cluster of lines, but they are not as significant as the ones composing the support lines. This cluster includes the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Bollinger Band 1h-Middle, the SMA 5-1h, the SMA 5-4h, the SMA 10-4h, the SMA 50-15m, and the SMA 10-1h.
The upside target is 109.17, which is the meeting point of the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 1, the PP 1w-R1, the SMA 200-daily, and the PP 1d-R3.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD registers an inside day ahead of German Zew survey
EUR/USD created an inside day or inside bar candlestick pattern on Monday, indicating investor indecision and impending volatility and has made Tuesday's close pivotal. A bullish close could be seen if the German Zew Survey data betters expectations by a big margin.
GBP/USD rising above 1.26 on Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26, buoyed by reports that the EU and the UK are getting closer to a Brexit deal, contradicting earlier skepticism. The UK jobs report is due out.
USD/JPY unchanged on 108 handle in Tokyo opening hour, eyes on key events
USD/JPY is steady in Tokyo's opening hour, down -0.02% despite the concerns over the 'Phase1' deal made between China and the US on Friday. Looking ahead, eyes are on US Industrial Production and Fed speakers.
Gold: Bears look for a break below the trendline support
The price had been sent lower below the 21 and 50-day MA converging and the 7th Oct lows. Trendline support guards a test of a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around 1480 will be encouraged.
UK jobs report preview: GBP/USD set to react to figures that go with the Brexit mood
Finding a job in the UK is more accessible than in the past and pay is rising – but that does not move the pound these days. The employment report is scheduled two days ahead of the critical EU Summit and 16 ahead of Brexit Day.