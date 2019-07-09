USD/JPY has exceeded the June highs, bulls in control

- FOMC minutes this week and Federal Reserve governor will be the highlights.
- Short-term bullish stance according to the 4-hours chart, but also keep eye on US CPI data.
USD/JPY has been trading higher in the opening hour of Tokyo, extending its gains from the late June 106.78 bottom's rising trend to a fresh high in July of 108.89 as Asia breaks the New York session high of 108.79 on the close. The move has exceeded the June highs. The Dollar is gaining traction as investors continue to dial down the expectations of an aggressive rate cut from the Federal Reserve this month. Markets will be looking for clues from the FOMC minutes this week and in Federal Reserve governor, Powell's, comments when he testifies to Congress for two-days
"The US data calendar is worth noting but unlikely to move markets ahead of Fed chair Powell’s testimony by to Congress Wed-Thu. The May JOLTS survey is obviously not as timely as the payrolls data but provides an update on details such as job vacancies by industry and the rate at which workers quit their jobs," analysts at Westpac explained, adding, "Fed Chair Powell delivers opening remarks (15 min) via video at the Boston Fed’s stress testing conference where Governor Quarles is also due to present the keynote speech. Other Fedspeak involves regional presidents Bullard and Bostic at the OMFIF conference at Washington University. "
USD/JPY levels
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief analyst at FXStreet explained that the pair maintains a short-term bullish stance according to the 4 hours chart:
"It has recovered above the 200 SMA, now also trading above its previous weekly high. The 20 SMA advances above the 100 SMA, both below the larger media, indicating bulls retain control. Technical indicators consolidate at overbought levels, far from signalling upward exhaustion, but rather reflecting the limited intraday volatility."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 61.8% Fib support breached
EUR/USD closed at 1.1214 on Monday, breaching the support at 1.1223 – the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 1.1107 to 1.1412. The pair has also found acceptance below the 50-day moving average of 1.1237.
GBP/USD traders struggle amid lack of catalysts, Brexit uncertainty
Even if the absence of the major catalysts from the UK limits GBP/USD moves, uncertainty surrounding the Brexit drags the pair gradually downward as it traders near 1.2520 during early Tuesday.
USD/JPY has exceeded the June highs, bulls in control
USD/JPY has been trading higher in the opening hour of Tokyo, extending its gains from the late June 106.78 bottom's rising trend to a fresh high in July of 108.89 as Asia breaks the New York session high of 108.79 on the close.
Gold: Bears aim for a break below 20-DMA
Gold has been on the backfoot due to recent supportive data for the Dollar which has reduced expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
Forex: This is the #1 Event Risk This Week
US dollar bulls remain in control with the greenback extending its gains against all of the major currencies. Friday's non-farm payrolls report sparked a broad based recovery in the greenback.