USD/JPY hangs near one-week low, well offered below mid-131.00s ahead of US data

- USD/JPY drifts lower for the third successive day and drops to a one-week low.
- Rebounding US bond yields lends support to the USD and limit further losses.
- Traders look to the US ADP report and the ISM Services PMI for fresh impetus.
The USD/JPY pair extends this week's rejection slide from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and remains under some selling pressure for the third successive day on Wednesday. The downward trajectory drags spot prices to a one-week low, around the 131.25-131.20 region during the first half of the European session.
A mildly softer tone around the equity markets benefits the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and is seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. That said, a modest US Dollar (USD) bounce from over a two-month low, helped by an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, lends some support and limits the downside for the major, at least for the time being. The fundamental backdrop, however, still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders, suggesting that any attempted recovery move is more likely to get sold into.
Investors now seem convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearly done with its tightening cycle and have been pricing in an even chance of a 25 bps lift-off at the May FOMC meeting. Furthermore, market participants see the possibility of rate cuts by end-December and the bets were reaffirmed by the weaker US macro data on Tuesday, showing that job openings in February dropped to the lowest in nearly two years. This seems to act as a headwind for the US bond yields and is holding back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the downside and a further slide towards the 131.00 mark, en route to the 130.70 support, looks like a distinct possibility. Traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and the ISM Services PMI, for some impetus later during the early North American session. The focus, meanwhile, remains on the closely-watched US jobs data - popularly known as the NFP - on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|131.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.82
|Daily SMA50
|133.01
|Daily SMA100
|133.72
|Daily SMA200
|137.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.17
|Previous Daily Low
|131.52
|Previous Weekly High
|133.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.41
|Previous Monthly High
|137.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
