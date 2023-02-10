USD/JPY grinds sideways with a bearish bias if below 131.80

- USD/JPY has prospects of a move 131.00 while below 131.80.
- On the other hand, if above 132.00, there could be further strength in London with 132.20/50 eyed.
USD/JPY is travelling in a sideways fashion between 131.34 and 131.57 but is leaning bearish in a chop below the highs of February as markets look ahead to the next catalyst for the US Dollar.
The greenback came to life in the US cash open on Wall Street and US equities tanked. This was despite the gap between two- and 10-year yields staying inverted at -82.3 bps, after steepening to -87.5 bps earlier in the session. The two-year rose 3.4 basis points to 4.488% after hitting an almost 10-week high of 4.514%.
However, markets are coming to some sense that the show is not over getting inflation down to the Fed's 2% target could easily take more than a year, something that Federal Reserve officials have continued to warn in various speeches since Fed's chairman Jerrome Powell mentioned that disinflation was started to be a theme in economic data.
A higher-than-expected US Jobless claims number did not keep the greenback down for long as the prospects of a tight labour market keep nervous investors on the sidelines waiting for next week's Consumer Price Index.
State unemployment benefits rose 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 196,000 for the week ended Feb. 4, data showed. However, this is still well below the 250k a year prior. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 190,000 claims for the latest week.
Before next week's data, we will get Friday's slew of numbers including the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey that could move the needle in markets that are more than ever data-dependent right now.
Meanwhile, next week's CPI is looming and is expected to show headline inflation for January at 0.5% MoM and core inflation running at 0.3% MoM. ''If these numbers are achieved this would result in an easing of core inflation from 5.7% to 5.4% YoY and headline inflation from 6.6% to 6.2%,'' the analysts at ANZ Bank explained, noting also Retail Sales and manufacturing data er due.
''If we continue to see strength in these data, then it will be very difficult for Federal Reserve policymakers to signal anything other than a further tightening of monetary policy.''
USD/JPY technical analysis
The DXY is a W-formation on the charts which is a reversion pattern that would be expected to pull in the price for the near term. this leaves the outlook temporarily, at least, for USD/JPY as follows:
The price has bust through a structure but there is a lack of conviction while below prior resistance for the week, so far. Nevertheless, there are prospects of a move 131.00 while below 131.80. On the other hand, a break there and a follow-through above 132.00 could see the starting balance for the day favourable for further strength in London with 132.20/50 eyed:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears keep 0.6870 on radar on RBA Statement of Monetary Policy
AUD/USD struggles for clear directions amid mixed signals from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP) during early Friday. Adding strength to the risk-barometer pair’s inaction could be the cautious mood ahead of early signals for the US inflation.
EUR/USD extends pullback from 200-SMA towards 1.0700
EUR/USD bears rush towards retaking control as the Euro pair stays depressed around 1.0730 during Friday’s Asian session, following a U-turn from the weekly top. The major currency pair reversed from the one-week high the previous day as the 200-Simple Moving Average (SMA) challenged buyers.
Gold defies bullish bias on United States Treasury yield curve inversion
Gold price remains depressed at around $1,860 as markets await the key United States data during early Friday. It’s worth noting that the US Treasury bond yields renewed recession fears and weighed on the XAU/USD price the previous day.
Bankrupt 3AC founders Kyle Davies and Zhu Su launch new exchange for crypto claims trading
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) was among the first few crypto companies to fall in July 2022, which initiated the first contagion in the market. The bankrupt hedge fund has since been left to liquidators to make the most of its remaining assets.
Four reasons why the January rally will falter
Inflation is supposedly on its way to falling gently back to 2% like a fluffy snowflake while the US economy roars ahead. Or at least that is what the deep state of Wall Street needs you to think.