USD/JPY: Good mood to continue the recovery – Bednarik

An outstanding US ISM Manufacturing PMI released yesterday gave investors a boost, as the USD appreciated. Meanwhile, data from Japan missing expectations make Valeria Bednarik, chief analyst at FXStreet, see a potential pickup for the USD/JPY.
Key quotes
“The USD/JPY pair retook the 109.00 level as the greenback continues to appreciate. Financial markets are showing less sign of concern about the coronavirus, despite the outbreak continues. (...) The improvement in mood was triggered by the upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI released Monday, so far unabated.”
“The macroeconomic calendar offered overnight Japan’s Monetary Base, which increased in January by 2.9% YoY, missing the market’s expectations of 3.1%.”
“USD/JPY has topped at 109.12, now trading a few pips below the level. The short-term picture is neutral, given that, in the 4-hour chart, technical indicators lost directional strength, the Momentum around its mid-line and the RSI at 57.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
