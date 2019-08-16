USD/JPY gains 25 pips as S&P 500 futures and treasury yields rise

- USD/JPY seems to have picked up a bid in response to the uptick in the Treasury yields.
- The Yen is losing ground amid gains in the S&P 500 futures.
USD/JPY has gained 25 pips in the last couple of hours, possibly tracking the rise in the futures on the S&P 500 and the US treasury yields.
As of writing, the pair is trading at 106.19, having hit a high of 106.27 a few minutes before press time. The pair traded at 106.02 in early Asia.
Treasury yields rise
The yield on the US 10-year treasury note is currently trading at 1.537%, up 7 basis points from the record low of 1.474% hit on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the two-year yield is trading at 1.512% at press time, having hit a record low of 1.46% on Thursday.
The recovery in Treasury yields seems to have put a bid under the USD.
Meanwhile, the anti-risk Japanese Yen is on the defensive seemingly due to the 10-year Japanese government bond yield's drop to three-year lows and the 0.57% rise in the S&P 500 futures.
Looking forward, the yields may continue to rise, keeping the USD/JPY pair better bid. After all, an above-forecast US data released on Thursday assured investors that Americans are spending enough to keep the economy from falling into a recession.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|106.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.2
|Daily SMA50
|107.73
|Daily SMA100
|109.17
|Daily SMA200
|110.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.78
|Previous Daily Low
|105.7
|Previous Weekly High
|107.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.26
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: MACD turns bearish with 21-DMA, 23.6% Fibo. be key nearby resistance
Following its drop to early-month levels, the EUR/USD pair takes the rounds to 1.1108 during Friday’s Asian session. 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicate bearish signal for the pair.
GBP/USD: 1.2150 is the level to beat for the bulls
GBP/USD created an inverted bullish hammer on Thursday. An inverted hammer shows the bulls are beginning to test the resolve of the bears to keep the pair low and is considered an early sign of bullish reversal.
USD/JPY breaking higher towards 106.50 amid USD strength, risk-on
USD/JPY extends its overnight break above the 106 handle, as the bulls remain in control amid upbeat US retail sales data-led broad USD strength and improved risk sentiment. S&P 500 futures trade firmer while Asian equities turn positive.
Gold: The 38.2% ahead of a full retracement is on the cards on Dollar strength
Gold prices were grinding their ways higher on Thursday but they are yet to break the 1528/30s. Bulls need to get over there in order to continue higher. On a breakout, bulls will look to the 127.2% Fibo target which is located around 1,560, guarding the Oct 2012 highs at 1795.
Tale of Two Economies: Industrial Production vs Retail Spending
Retail sales in July rose more than expected albeit from negative revisions. Earlier today, in Eat, Drink, and Be Merry Shopping at Amazon I noted retail sales unexpectedly surged 0.7% in July fueled by Amazon, food, and drinks.