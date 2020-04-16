USD/JPY: Further upside remains on the cards – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group do not rule out further gains in USD/JPY in the next weeks, although always within the broader consolidative range.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday USD ‘could weaken further to 106.65 before a recovery can be expected’. However, USD rebounded from much higher level than anticipated as it staged a robust advance after touching 106.91. The recovery has gained considerable momentum and from here, barring a move below 107.20 (minor support at 107.45), USD could strengthen to 108.20. For today, the next resistance at 108.70 is unlikely to come into the picture.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We noted yesterday that USD ‘is still under pressure but downward momentum has not improved by all that much and USD has to close below 106.65 before further weakness can be expected’. USD subsequently rebounded strongly and downward momentum has more or less dissipated. The recovery could extend higher but at this stage, any advance is viewed as part of a 107.00/109.00 range that we first indicated on Monday (13 Apr).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
